MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's VTB and
Gazprombank are considering acquisition of Mechel's
stake in the Elginskoye coal deposit as an option to settle a
debt row with another lender, Sberbank, a source
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Mechel, which employs 67,000 people, had to ask its
creditors to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic
downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to
its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Jason Bush)