MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's VTB and Gazprombank are considering acquisition of Mechel's stake in the Elginskoye coal deposit as an option to settle a debt row with another lender, Sberbank, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Mechel, which employs 67,000 people, had to ask its creditors to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)