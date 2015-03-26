MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service
has postponed approving a planned sale by Finnish media house
Sanoma of its Russian assets to a venture including
U.S. publisher Hearst, pending further review, the Service's
head said on Thursday.
Sanoma said in December it had agreed to sell its 50 percent
stake in Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as
Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, to Hearst Shkulev Media, a
joint venture between U.S. Hearst Corp. and Russian publisher
Viktor Shkulev, which already owns the remaining 50 percent of
Fashion Press.
"It was supposed that Russian citizen Shkulev will have
control of these magazines, while Hearst will keep a 20 percent
stake. We have decided to review this deal further, it is
postponed," the Service's head Igor Artemyev said after a
meeting of the government commission on foreign investments.
"Since we are talking here about the media, about U.S.
capital, it needs to be discussed in today's political context."
Russia passed a law last year limiting foreign ownership of
media companies to 20 percent, tightening regulation of the
sector already dominated by state-controlled channels amid a
stand-off with the West over the Ukraine conflict.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova,
editing by Jason Bush and David Evans)