By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Dec 9 Vladimir Putin tightened his hold
on Russia's media on Monday by dissolving the main state news
agency, seen by hawks as too liberal, and creating a new outlet
to improve Moscow's image under a more conservative editor.
The abolition of RIA Novosti, as well as international radio
station Voice of Russia, and establishemnt of a news agency to
be called Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) is part of efforts to
strengthen the president's authority after protests against him.
It is also designed to improve Russia's international
standing after growing Western criticism of its record on human
rights and democracy, and accusations, which it denies, of
bullying neighbours such as Ukraine.
Political analyst Pavel Salin said the decision was probably
a result of Kremlin turf wars and a victory for the
conservatives. It sidelines liberal RIA Novosti Chief Editor
Svetlana Mironyuk and promotes a TV presenter accused of making
homophobic remarks on air to lead the new agency.
"I expect a sharp ideological turn now towards much more
hawkish reporting under the even closer eye of the Kremlin and
directed at the West," Salin said after the move was set out of
a decree signed by Putin.
A source close to the government said Mironyuk had sought a
degree of independence and her removal was a political act.
Maxim Shevchenko, a pro-Putin TV presenter, said on Twitter that
a "nest of anti-Russian media forces" had been destroyed.
Most Russian media organisations are loyal to Putin, and
opponents get little air time. The shake-up underlined the
media's importance to Putin keeping power and the Kremlin's
concern about the president's ratings and image.
The Kremlin acted swiftly though RIA Novosti is the national
host news agency and photo pool for the Sochi Winter Olympics in
February. It was not clear what impact this would have on the
Games. Employees said they had not expected the move.
RIA Novosti traces its roots to 1941 when the Soviet
Information Bureau was formed under dictator Josef Stalin.
The head of the new agency is Dmitry Kiselyov, a pro-Kremlin
television presenter know for making provocative and acerbic
remarks on domestic and international affairs.
He denied being homophobic after saying on air that the
organs of homosexuals should not be used in transplants and that
gays should be banned from donating blood or sperm.
"Restoring a fair attitude towards Russia as an important
country in the world and one with good intentions - that is the
mission of the new structure that I will head," he told the
state TV broadcaster Rossiya 24.
CHANGING NEWS LANDSCAPE
Sergei Ivanov, the head of the presidential administration,
told reporters that the changes were intended to save money,
explain Russia's politics to the world and defend its interests.
But RIA said in an English-language article: "The move is
the latest in a series of shifts in Russia's news landscape
which appear to point towards a tightening of state control in
the already heavily regulated media sector."
The Kremlin had already extended its grip over radio and
television broadcasting on Nov. 26 when the media arm of
state-controlled Gazprom bought mining tycoon Vladimir
Potanin's Profmedia.
Through the deal, Gazprom will add TV and radio stations to
a sprawling portfolio built up around commercial channel NTV.
Rossiya Segodnya's focus on building up Russia abroad could
solidify Putin's grip on information by further limiting sources
of news for Russians whose television screens are dominated by
channels controlled by, or loyal to, the state.
Putin's decree had no direct effect on the two other major
Russian news agencies, state-run Itar-Tass and private Interfax,
but a government official said Itar-Tass was now likely to be
the Kremlin's main focus for domestic news.
Itar-Tass is the successor of the Soviet official Tass
agency, while Interfax has more leeway as a private agency but
is restricted by the Kremlin's dominance. Heavy state funding
had given RIA the clear edge over its rivals.
A prominent member of parliament, Alexei Mitrofanov,
described Kiselyov as a "powerful propagandist".
"The state is spending money (on this). It wants no subtle,
balanced reverberation of interests," he said. "If a corporation
has its PR unit, it works for the corporation."
After weathering protests led by urban liberals last year,
Putin has often appealed to conservatives and championed the
Russian Orthodox Church as a moral guide for society.
He has been Russia's dominant leader since he was first
elected president in 2000. He is still Russia's most popular
politician, polls show, but his ratings have dropped.
