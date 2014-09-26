MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's lower house of
parliament passed a law on Friday aimed at limiting foreign
ownership of Russian media holdings to 20 percent, in a move
critics say will reinforce the dominance of Kremlin-backed
media.
In its second and final readings, the draft law, which
targets some of Russia's few remaining independent-minded media
outlets, passed with 430 parliamentarians voting for the bill
and two against it, the official Russian Gazette reported.
"In the second and third readings, there were two votes
against the law which will hit Russia's media business," said
Dmitry Gudkov, one of the two who voted against the law in the
Duma, or lower house of parliament, which often rubber stamps
pro-Kremlin initiatives.
If the parliament's upper chamber passes the bill and
President Vladimir Putin signs it into law, as is expected, the
new rules would take effect in 2016, giving media owners until
February 2017 to adjust their ownership structure.
Putin's government speaks openly of an "information war" in
which foreign journalists have attacked Moscow with reports that
Russian weapons or soldiers have reinforced separatists in
eastern Ukraine, claims also made by western governments and
Kiev.
The law was originally welcomed by the Putin-loyal ruling
United Russia party as a measure to protect Russia's
"informational sovereignty".
Media in Russia, especially TV broadcasters, are under tight
state control and Moscow has been consolidating its grip on
print media and the Internet, where some dissenting opinions can
still be expressed.
Russia's media sector has attracted the likes of
German-listed Axel Springer and U.S. firm Hearst
Media, both of whom have bought into the magazine market, as
well as the Finnish media group Sanoma.
The influential business daily Vedomosti, co-owned by the
Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal, will be affected
should the law pass.
The law will also likely affect Russia's top independent
broadcasting company, CTC Media, in which Sweden's MTG
holds a 38 percent stake.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Hugh Lawson)