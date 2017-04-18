MOSCOW, April 18 Russian tycoon Mikhail
Prokhorov is in talks to sell his RBC media holding, which
angered some in the Kremlin with its reporting on the business
interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, according
to people briefed on the discussions.
The talks come a year after Russian law enforcement
conducted searches of Prokhorov's offices. At the time, sources
close to the media group told Reuters the searches were prompted
by Kremlin anger at the revelations it published, though the
Kremlin has denied this link.
The searches sparked market speculation -- denied by
Prokhorov's holding company Onexim -- that he was considering
selling some of his Russian assets.
The other assets include stakes in aluminium giant Rusal
, power generator Quadra and financial
businesses Renaissance Credit, Renaissance Capital and IFC Bank.
Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, who has stakes in
utility companies, is in talks to buy the RBC media holding from
Prokhorov, Marianna Belousova, a spokeswoman for Berezkin, said
on Tuesday.
Belousova declined to give further details on the talks. RBC
referred questions on the subject to Onexim group, which
declined to comment.
Staff members at RBC were told last week that there was a
candidate for the purchase of the holding, a source at the media
group told Reuters.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of state-owned
lender VTB, is consulting one of the parties to the potential
deal, a source with one of the parties told Reuters. VTB Capital
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Polina Devitt, Polina
Nikolskaya and Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing
by Christian Lowe)