MOSCOW, June 16 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has completed the sale of his RBC media holding to a fellow businessman, Grigory Berezkin, Berezkin's ESN group said in a statement on Friday.

It said that ESN has bought 65 percent of RBC shares and its outstanding debt from Prokhorov's holding company, Onexim.

Financials details have not been disclosed. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)