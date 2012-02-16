MOSCOW Feb 16 Russian authorities opened an investigation on Thursday into an independent television channel over its coverage of protests against Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule, less than three weeks before a presidential election.

Prime Minister Putin hopes to win the March 4 election convincingly to take the sting out of a growing urban protest movement which casts him as an authoritarian leader who rules through a corrupt and tightly controlled political system.

Moscow prosecutors said they were investigating the financing of live coverage of the opposition protests by Dozhd cable and Internet television channel after an official request from a lawmaker in Putin's ruling United Russia party.

"Dozhd in my opinion became an information sponsor and part organiser of these events," the lawmaker, Robert Shlegel, said on Twitter.

The television station's general director could not be reached for immediate comment but posted a copy of a letter from prosecutors explaining the investigation on the Internet.

The editor of Russia's most prominent independent radio station, Ekho Moskvy, accused the authorities of trying to stifle editorial freedom this week when its state-controlled owners changed its board membership. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Timothy Heritage)