MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia may be forced to revise its 2015 budget if economic conditions change sharply, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"If economic conditions change significantly, we will have to review our (economic) scenarios and, eventually, we will have to take decisions on the budget. But we are not doing that yet," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Katya Golubkova, Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)