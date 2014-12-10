BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia may be forced to revise its 2015 budget if economic conditions change sharply, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"If economic conditions change significantly, we will have to review our (economic) scenarios and, eventually, we will have to take decisions on the budget. But we are not doing that yet," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Katya Golubkova, Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr