MOSCOW, March 28 President Dmitry Medvedev
reassured Russians on Wednesday that his cat Dorofei was safe
after reports that it had run away made him an object of satire
on Twitter.
"About the cat. A source close to #Dorofei says he has not
got lost anywhere. Thank you all for your concern!" Medvedev
tweeted from a trip to Asia.
By then a newly created Twitter account in the cat's name
had almost 400 followers and attracted many remarks making fun
of Medvedev's subordinate relationship to President-elect
Vladimir Putin.
"It's simple. I ran away from Medvedev because he promised
to hand me over to Vladimir Putin. Help me hide!" @KotDorofey
tweeted in a play on words after Medvedev said this week he
would pass on a message from U.S. President Barack Obama to
Putin after talks in Seoul.
Medvedev was overheard telling Obama: "I will transmit this
information to Vladimir." In Russian, the same expression is
used to say "hand over to".
Reports that Dorofei had been lost spread after a tabloid
newspaper, Sobesednik, said he was missing and that appeals to
find him had been posted on telephone poles in the elite Moscow
suburb near Medvedev's official residence.
"Police are already nervous and searching for the cat under
every shrub," it wrote beside pictures of the fluffy, blue-eyed
cat, described as a rare Nevsky Masquerade acquired by his wife
for about $1,000 in 2003.
Some Twitter users were sympathetic but many joked the cat
showed good sense to make a break for it.
"'It's now or never,' Dorofei thought," Anatoly Srakarny
tweeted.
"Run, #Dorofei, Run!" was another popular tag line.
Alexander Gorbunov joked: "Dorofei's owner should learn from
his example. The cat has character and doesn't need to agree his
actions with anyone!"
