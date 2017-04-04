Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on an integrated development of the Arctic at a military base in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that allegations of corruption levelled against him were "nonsense" and politically motivated, the RIA Novosti agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Russia's Tambov region, Medvedev also called the allegations "dishonest". "The so-called investigations are attempt to bring people out onto the streets," he added, according to RIA.

A recent video released by anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny accused Medvedev of secretly owning an archipelago of luxury homes. It has been watched more than 14 million times on YouTube and sparked recent protests across Russia.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Sujata Rao)