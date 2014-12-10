MOSCOW Dec 10 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said on Wednesday the return of Crimea, annexed from Ukraine
earlier this year, was Russia's destiny, echoing President
Vladimir Putin's remarks.
"Crimea is not an economic issue," he said in an interview
with Russian media. "When we speak about Crimea ... we realise
that it is our history, our destiny and our pain too ... and
that there is a great number of our people (living there), who
have voted this year to return to the Russian Federation."
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine earlier this year,
sparking the worst East-West crisis in decades and triggering
Western sanctions, ranging from asset freezes to visa bans.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)