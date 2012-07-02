* Opposition criticises the bridge over high cost
By Denis Dyomkin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, July 2 Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev unveiled a $1 billion bridge to a
remote Far East island on Monday, seen as a symbol of the
Kremlin's eagerness to retain influence in the region at any
cost to counter the rise of China.
"We must fully realise the Far East's potential, integrate
this territory into the national economic space," Medvedev said
in a meeting with regional officials, after inaugurating the
bridge.
The 3.1-km (1.9-mile) bridge links the port city of
Vladivostok to Russky Island, a barren former military base
where Russia is to host the annual Asia Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit on Sept. 1.
The bridge, conceived in the golden days of Russia's oil
bonanza before the 2008 economic crisis, has come in for harsh
criticism from anti-Kremlin opposition who dubbed it "a bridge
to nowhere" and said the cost was too high.
"I am sure that this bridge will serve many people - those
who live in Vladivostok, on Russky Island, those who will come
to visit, tourists from our country, as well as from other
places," a defiant Medvedev said at the launch ceremony.
Medvedev, accompanied by other government officials, drove
across the bridge in a van but the public will not be able to
use it before August. Until then the bridge will be open only to
trucks heading to construction sites on the island.
Russky Island is infamous for an incident in which four
soldiers starved to death at its military base in 1993 because
it was so isolated it could not be properly supplied.
The island now will be the site of an international
university which Russia hopes will attract students from Asian
countries, and luxury real estate for the super-rich.
INTEGRATE THIS TERRITORY
Medvedev and President Vladimir Putin, who will host the
Asian summit, have stressed that development of the Far East, an
area which occupies one third of Russia's territory but is home
to only four percent of the population, is a priority.
Russia wants to diversify its commodity trade away from
stagnating Europe to booming Asia. The energy exporter has built
an oil terminal and a pipeline in the Far East and is
negotiating a long-term gas supply contract with energy-hungry
China.
Russia also wants to make money on transit trade flows
between Asia and Europe, which currently bypass it due to poor
infrastructure, corruption and bureaucracy, and is pinning hopes
on the summit for an economic turnaround in the Far East.
Delays and accidents dogged preparations for the summit
which cost the Russian budget $20 billion. In December 2011 the
bridge caught fire and two weeks ago heavy rain partly destroyed
a road leading to it.
"The construction workers fixed it and are saying that
everything is normal. Let's hope it will be but I think there
are lessons to be learned from this incident," Medvedev said.
