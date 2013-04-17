* Russian PM defends record after Putin warning
* Video footage fuels speculation of top-level rift
* Medvedev could face no-confidence vote over economy
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev defended his government's record in a combative speech
to parliament on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin
signalled he may be losing patience with his long-time ally.
There has been speculation for months in the media and among
political analysts that Putin, now 60, could make Medvedev a
scapegoat if Russia's economy continues to decline.
Medvedev hit back after unauthorised video footage showed
Putin threatening to sack unnamed senior officials over a
failure to implement his social spending plans - for which
responsibility ultimately lies with Medvedev's government.
Putin had just told the cameras to stop rolling at a meeting
with regional officials and government ministers, and his angry,
unguarded remarks revived months of speculation that he has lost
confidence in Medvedev.
Medvedev, 47, who has been prime minister since last May,
asked for parliament's support in a long-planned report on his
government's work that lasted an hour and 45 minutes.
"We live in a dynamic, fast-developing world. It is so
global and so complex that we sometimes cannot keep up with the
changes," he said, acknowledging that Russia could be dragged
into recession if global commodity prices keep falling.
"On the other hand, we live in a society that offers huge
opportunities. So I hope that ... Russia tomorrow will be a
country that is strong and comfortable to live in."
In a rallying cry to parliament, he called for unity and
respect for his government's work.
But, deepening his problems, Communist Party chief Gennady
Zyuganov criticised Medvedev's performance and said he should
"draw the conclusions". The Just Russia party threatened to call
a no-confidence vote if Russia sinks into recession.
Medvedev would have every chance of surviving such a vote,
because the State Duma, the lower house, is dominated by his and
Putin's United Russia's party. But retaining Putin's support is
vital for his political future.
Medvedev said he had plans for improving the economy, which
is heavily reliant on exports of oil and gas, but gave few
details, reiterating his refusal to raise the pension age and
saying he would not sell off state assets cheaply.
He said Russia risked sliding into recession because of
falling commodity prices, and that the government would consider
other stimulus measures to push growth closer to the target rate
of 5 percent this year if an economic slowdown continued.
Last year the economy grew 3.4 percent, and last week the
government cut its growth target for 2013 to 2.4 percent.
LONG-TERM PARTNERS
Putin and Medvedev have been allies since working together
in the St Petersburg city administration in the 1990s, and
swapped jobs last May after Putin won a third term as president
after four years as prime minister.
In the footage, published online shortly before Medvedev
started his speech to parliament, and later shown by state
television, a stern-looking Putin called for more action to
fulfil pledges he has made on social spending to improve the
lives of millions of Russians.
Putin had made the promises as he tried to win back support
after the biggest protests of his long rule.
"If we don't do it, we will need to acknowledge that either
I work inefficiently or you work badly and you will need to
resign," he told Tuesday's meeting in the footage published by
the Lifenews.ru website, which has close ties with the Kremlin.
"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that I am
currently inclined towards the second scenario."
Putin's press secretary denied the president was referring
to sacking the government but the remarks were widely seen as a
warning. The Kremlin's anger over the footage - Lifenews said it
had been barred from the presidential pool - also underlined the
sensitivity of Putin's comments.
A professionally produced video by an anonymous filmmaker,
posted on YouTube earlier this year, used archive footage and
apparently recent interviews to present Medvedev as weak and
ready to surrender Russian interests to a conniving United
States. The word "treason" is uttered by a narrator.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is among the list of potential
replacements for Medvedev, but Putin has a record of loyalty to
his long-standing allies and many political observers say he
would remove Medvedev only reluctantly. A significant change of
policy would be unlikely as this is dictated by Putin.