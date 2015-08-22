ITURUP ISLAND Aug 22 Russia's Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the government and central
bank are preparing measures to boost foreign currency sales in
response to the weakening rouble.
"Naturally we - I mean the government - will help the
central bank in the sense of additional foreign currency
inflows," Medvedev said.
"In the near future we will launch foreign currency sales by
our largest exporters, which will affect the rouble's rates. So
we, together with the central bank, will undertake a definite
collection of agreed measures."
