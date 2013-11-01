MOSCOW Nov 1 Russia hopes an international
peace conference on Syria will be held before the end of this
year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, despite reported
differences with the United States over opposition
representation.
He appealed to both sides in Syria's civil war to compromise
and criticised the opposition for demanding assurances of
President Bashar al-Assad's departure as a condition for the
talks.
"I hope it will be possible to hold the conference by the
end of this year but we understand that the influence of all
sides taking part is limited," Medvedev told Reuters in an
interview late on Thursday.
"It depends to a great extent on the positions of the Syrian
sides. We're pushing them towards this, and I hope everyone who
talks to different circles in Syria will do the same," he said.
"It's a difficult process and everyone must compromise,
including opposition leaders and the Syrian government, of
course."
Russia has been Assad's most powerful backer during the
two-and-a-half-year-old conflict, delivering weapons, blocking
three U.N. Security Council resolutions meant to pressure him
and saying his exit cannot be a precondition for peace talks.
U.S., Russian and U.N. envoys are to meet in Geneva on
Tuesday as part of preparations for the long-delayed conference,
which Russia and the United States first proposed in May.
The latest target date for the talks, Nov. 23, looks likely
to be pushed back and sources close to the negotiations say a
main point of contention is the role of the Western-backed
opposition coalition.
ASSAD NEEDS GUARANTEES
Western and Gulf Arab countries opposed to Assad say the
Geneva talks should be between a "single delegation of the
Syrian regime and a single delegation of the opposition" led by
the coalition.
Russia sees the coalition as just one part of the opposition
and has suggested that several delegations, including
Damascus-based figures tolerated by the government, could
represent Assad's enemies.
"I think that the ideas that are sometimes put forward -
let's exclude President Assad and then agree on everything - are
unrealistic as long as Assad is in power," Medvedev said.
"He's not mad. He must receive some kind of guarantees or,
in any case, some kind of proposals on the development of
political dialogue in Syria itself, on possible elections, on
his personal fate."
Assad suggested last month that he could seek re-election in
a vote scheduled for next year.
Medvedev said Assad might be worried by the fates suffered
by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak - who was overthrown and put
on trial - and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, who met a grisly death
after being ousted from power.
"You have to agree that when he recalls the fate of
President Mubarak or Colonel Muammar Gaddafi ... his mood
probably doesn't get any better," Medvedev said. "So you can't
just say 'get out and then we'll agree everything'."
Gaddafi's ouster came after Medvedev, then president,
ordered Russia not to block a U.N. Security Council vote that
paved the way for NATO intervention. He and President Vladimir
Putin have vowed not to let the same thing happen in Syria.
Medvedev expressed indignation that Russia had been forced
to evacuate its embassy in Tripoli after it was attacked by an
angry crowd in October.
"What kind of a state is it that cannot guarantee diplomats
even basic security?" he said. "I said when I was still
president that we could not allow events to develop in such a
way in Syria."