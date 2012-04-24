MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that an increase in taxes was not warranted, urging more prudent government spending.

"Let me put it straight. We currently have no need to raise taxes. We have other means and sources to ensure the (funding) of the programmes we have outlined, first of all (through) the increased efficiency of budget spending," he said in a speech to the State Council.

Medvedev is poised to swap jobs with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who returns to presidency next month after winning a March 4 election.

