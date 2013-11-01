* Russian PM plays down talk of gas wars
* Says no link between gas row and EU talks
* Warns Kiev not to expect more loans from Moscow
By Stephen Adler and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Nov 1 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said he saw no reason for Moscow to cut gas supplies to
Ukraine over an unpaid bill for now, playing down talk of an
imminent "gas war" that might disrupt gas flows to Europe.
In an interview with Reuters, he denied Russia's demands for
payment had anything to do with opposition to Ukraine signing
agreements with the European Union this month which would mark a
historic shift away from former imperial master Moscow.
But the 48-year-old former president said the "special
relationship" between the two former Soviet republics would
change if Ukraine moved closer to Europe and that Kiev should no
longer come to Moscow seeking loans.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on
Tuesday that Ukraine, which is dependent on supplies of Russian
gas, had failed to settle a $882 million bill for August
deliveries and demanded it be paid urgently.
Medvedev said they had yet to pay.
"We understand that they have economic difficulties, but
they still have to pay, especially after we gave them loans and
financed transit," Medvedev said in the interview on Thursday,
adding the transit fees cost billions of dollars.
"It's the law - you have to pay for delivered goods. It's
normal practice around the world. Let them pay."
Medvedev said Russia could resort to a system of advance
payments if Ukraine did not respond to its demands.
As it nears a payment crunch to service its debt over the
next 18 months, Ukraine has asked for leniency from Russian
creditors, including trying to extend the term of a $2 billion
loan from Russia's Gazprombank by five years. Just last month,
Putin said Russia would lend $750 million to Ukraine.
LET EUROPE PAY
Medvedev said if Ukraine signed the agreement with the
European Union at a summit on Nov. 28-29, Brussels could then
foot the bill, denying Russian pressure over the unpaid bill was
connected to Kiev's choice of closer ties with the West.
"This is the sovereign choice of Ukraine, but let's hope
they don't kick themselves when they see that they will not
receive those dividends, those benefits which they counted on,
and lose the advantages that exist because of what we have now
... a special relationship with them, an exclusive
relationship," he said.
Asked whether there would be a reduction in gas supplies to
Ukraine, he replied: "No. In this sense I think that for now
everything is okay ... I don't expect any complications."
Harsh language used by Gazprom in the gas dispute has raised
concerns of a new "gas war" over prices between the neighbours,
similar to those in the winters of 2006 and 2009 which caused
supplies to be disrupted to Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
Ukraine's energy minister acknowledged on Wednesday the
country may have fallen behind in payments for monthly supplies
of Russian gas but said he expected the matter to be settled
with Moscow very soon.
Ukraine, which must meet conditions including releasing
former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko from prison for the EU
agreements, may have a safety net provided by the International
Monetary Fund if Russia cuts it ties.
Russia fears Ukraine could be moving out of its sphere of
influence and it will stymie President Vladimir Putin's dream of
a Moscow-led customs union to replace, at least in part, ties
broken with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Russia has put pressure on its neighbour, by tightening
customs rules and banning some imports.
Medvedev said it was simple choice between forming a trade
pact with the 28-nation bloc or the customs union with Russia
and two other former Soviet republics, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
"It's their position, and it has to be respected, but they
have to understand that relations with us will be different," he
said. "They constantly turn to us for credits, for example. In
the end, if they have such advanced relations with Brussels ...
let them get credits from Brussels."