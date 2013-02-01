* Second video to appear criticising him
* Analysts looking for clues to Medvedev's future
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Dmitry Medvedev is glimpsed
exchanging confidential smiles with Barack Obama as sinister
music plays. The dead body of Russian ally Muammar Gaddafi,
driven from power by the West, is dragged through the dirt. A
camera homes in on the prime minister sweating and shifting
uneasily in his chair.
The word 'treason' is uttered by a narrator.
A more than hour-long Internet video employs methods
reminiscent of the Soviet past in excoriating a prime minister
already labouring in President Vladimir Putin's shadow.
Using archive footage and apparently recently conducted
interviews, it presents Medvedev as weak and ready to surrender
Russian interests to a conniving America - "no loyal ally", in
the words of ex-premier Yevgeny Primakov, one of those who seems
to have spoken to the anonymous film-maker.
There have been questions about Medvedev's future since he
handed the powerful presidency back to Putin last year and took
over as head of government after four years in the Kremlin.
Soon afterwards, Putin publicly reprimanded two of
Medvedev's ministers and fired one of them. More recently
Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov was sacked over a
multi-million dollar corruption scandal.
On Thursday, Putin was shown on state television gazing
towards the ceiling while Medvedev delivered his five-year
vision for Russia's economic development.
The video, professionally produced, specifically condemns
Medvedev for having allowed the passage of U.N. resolutions that
led in 2011 to the overthrow and killing of Libyan leader
Gaddafi, one of Russia's top clients for oil and arms deals.
Medvedev has defended himself in the past over such
accusations, arguing that the West had exceeded the parameters
of the resolution in launching air strikes in support of rebels.
"Russia didn't only lend its support to the voice of the
international community. Dmitry Medvedev tried to provide a more
valuable service and it turned out to be treason," the narrator
says, portraying Medvedev as a tool of the West.
LOST ALLY
Leonid Ivashov, a retired general and now head of the
Academy of Geopolitical Issues, is no less damning about the
former president's role in Gaddafi's fall: "We lost an important
ally, an important strategic partner and billions were lost to
our economy and defence industry," he says in an interview.
The video shows extended footage of the body of Gaddafi,
Russia's ally, being abused by rebels; it then cuts to unrelated
archive film of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looking
at her cellphone, beaming and exclaiming "Wow!"
A spokeswoman for Medvedev declined to comment on the video.
In Soviet times, the decline and fall of senior figures
would be divined in subtle signs; their distance from the leader
in a group photograph, the position of their name in an
obituary, the frequency with which they were quoted.
Post-Soviet politicians and magnates in the 1990s embraced
the greater drama of the mass media age; a video of a minister
frolicking in a sauna with naked women typified their
"information wars". But the general tactic, to undermine and
discredit by the drip of innuendo and accusation, has remained
the same, and the authors remain, as in Soviet times, anonymous.
The video, the second of its kind in six months to be
directed against Medvedev, the turmoil in the government with
the defence minister's dismissal and looming economic
difficulties all conspire to weaken Medvedev.
The respected newspaper Kommersant, citing dipping economic
indicators, predicted Medvedev's government would fold, though
it might continue at least until autumn.
Commenting on the video, Maria Lipman, analyst at Carnegie
Moscow Center think tank, said: "There are rumours that have
circulated for a while that he would not last long in his
position of prime minister.
"It is not reasonable to keep a weak figure as prime
minister at a time when you need a vision and firmness - because
the economic situation is not as auspicious as it once was."
Putin, however, might be content to keep a prime minister
with no strong power base of his own. He could also benefit in
maintaining distance from unpopular future economic decisions
that would fall to the prime minister.
Putin's own conservative power base, drawing on the defence
industry and security services, is considered one of Medvedev's
most intractable opponents.
He oversaw Medvedev's election as head of state in 2008 in a
manoeuvre that kept power in Putin's hands while satisfying a
constitutional limit of two consecutive presidential terms.
As president, Medvedev, who is 13 years Putin's junior,
espoused more liberal ideas of democratic and judicial reform.
Little was ever implemented, but many hardliners believe his
approach encouraged a protest movement that emerged after a
parliamentary election in 2011 and weakened support for Putin.
Putin remains by far the most popular politician in Russia,
but since the 2011 poll his authority has been questioned and,
notably in Internet videos, he has been subject to ridicule.
Who produced the video is a mystery. It was published from a
YouTube account bearing the double-headed eagle symbol of the
Russian state and in the name of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry
Rogozin, who has locked horns with the premier on military
spending; Rogozin, however, denied having any hand in it.
The movie recalls a public rift between Medvedev and Putin
over Libya, when Putin likened the Western mission to a crusade
and Medvedev rebuked his mentor for "unacceptable" language.
Former prime minister and ambassador Primakov, speaking in
the video, suggested that Medvedev should have consulted more
with Putin before making the decision on Libya: "Those kinds of
things should be agreed at the top. So that it's not just the
decision of one person," he says.
The video takes the criticism of Medvedev to the heartland
of Putin's electoral support, the industrial working class.
The narrator accuses Medvedev of cancelling contracts for
the delivery of weapons to Libya and shows workers at a factory
outside Moscow complaining: "Apart from the material losses,
there is loss of morale as well. When you feel that everything
you worked for over so many years is no longer needed," says
Leonid Sizov at the engineering plant of KB Mashinostroyeniye.
Comments on the film on the YouTube site ranged from anger
against Medvedev based on the video's allegations to suspicion
that it was commissioned by the FSB, successor agency to the
Soviet KGB and a close ally of Putin, the FSB's former chief.
Some also directed their wrath against Putin himself:
"Who brought this baby to power and who is keeping him there
now?" wrote one person commenting on the video. "That someone
should first of all answer for his smug, imbecile protege?!"
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Ralph Boulton and
Alastair Macdonald)