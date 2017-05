BEIJING/MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Thursday it had signed a framework agreement with China Development Bank (CDB) for potential financing of up to $600 million.

The financing could be used to buy equipment and services from China's Huawei Technologies and debt refinancing, Megafon said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)