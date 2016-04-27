MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its Chief Executive officer Ivan Tavrin would leave, effective April 29.

The board of directors has proposed that the company's shareholders approve Sergei Soldatenkov as Tavrin's successor for a three-year term, it said in a statement.

Tavrin has decided to focus on the development of existing and new business projects and his work on the board of Megafon's biggest shareholder, USM Holdings, Megafon said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)