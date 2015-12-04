MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Friday it had signed two credit facilities with China Development Bank (CDB) worth a total of $600 million.

"This is the first facility (with CDB) with a purpose extending beyond the equipment purchases, thus significantly broadening Megafon's access to sources of debt refinancing," Megafon said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)