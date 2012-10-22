GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Qatar rift, sterling steadies after London attack
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London and Moscow until the release and evaluation of its third-quarter financial results.
MegaFon is expected to raise around $2 billion from its share sale. The listing could be the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet firm Yandex last year.
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election
* Polish power exchange TGE has launched a new trading platform provided by Nasdaq Inc that would allow it to offer new commodity and derivative instruments in future to attract new market players, it said on Monday.