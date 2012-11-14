MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's No. 2 mobile phone
company, MegaFon, is expected to start a roadshow for
its planned London initial public offering on Thursday, a source
familiar with the situation said.
The float by MegaFon, which is controlled by Russia's
richest man Alisher Usmanov, could rank as the biggest by a
Russian company since Internet search firm Yandex
raised $1.4 billion when it floated in New York in May 2011.
MegaFon has been aiming to raise around $2 billion from the
IPO, planned for this year, sources previously said.
The company got the provisional green light from UK
regulator the UKLA last week, sources familiar with the
situation said on Saturday.
MegaFon is expected to make an announcement about the IPO on
Thursday, the source who spoke to Reuters said. A roadshow for
the offering is expected to take place in Moscow, New York and
London.
Sources previously said the deal could happen in late
November or early December, before capital markets wind down for
the end of the year.
MegaFon could not immediately be reached for comment.