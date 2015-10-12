MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator MegaFon said on Monday it was buying an
almost 50 percent stake in the owner of a landmark office
building in the centre of Moscow for around $282 million.
It intends to use the Oruzheyny Building as its new
corporate headquarters, and has separately signed a 10-year
lease deal.
In buying the 49.99 percent stake in the building's owner,
Glanbury Investments, MegaFon said it would enter into a joint
venture agreement for the operation of the building with a
subsidiary of Sberbank, which also owns 49.99 percent.
MegaFon did not disclose who it was buying the stake from.
