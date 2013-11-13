* Raises 2013 core margin outlook to 44 pct
* Third-quarter margin rises to 45.6 pct
* Net profit up 3 percent, in line with forecasts
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Nov 13 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator, Megafon , lifted its
full-year profitability guidance on Wednesday as it benefited
from growing mobile internet use.
Megafon's shares have risen 77 percent since its initial
public offering a year ago, as it delivered on commitments to
become a leader in next-generation mobile technology, cut costs
and return profits to shareholders.
"We placed our bet on the growth of the mobile data market
several years ago and focused on increasing revenue in this
segment," said Mikhail Dubin, executive director for consumer
business. He said the results confirm Megafon's strategy.
The Russia-focused company, controlled by billionaire
Alisher Usmanov, has outperformed domestic rivals Vimpelcom
and MTS, which have struggled after diversifying
abroad or being slow to invest.
Last year, Megafon also took the lead in the race to provide
high-speed wireless internet, aimed at smartphones, laptops and
tablet PCs, by teaming up with Russia's only 4G operator
Scartel, which it later bought for $1.2 billion.
Megafon already provides 4G services in 31 Russian regions,
covering around 43 million people, while mobile market leader
MTS provides 4G access to 15 million people.
An increasing share of high-margin data revenue contributed
to a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase in third-quarter
operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to
35.4 billion roubles ($1.08 billion) or 45.6 percent of revenues
against 45 percent a year ago, the company said.
For the full-year 2013 it now expects an OIBDA margin of 44
percent, at the top of a previously guided 42.5-44 percent
range, it said in a statement.
The forecast implies a decline in profitability in the
fourth quarter due to higher commercial costs ahead of the 2014
Winter Olympic Games and consolidation of Scartel, chief
financial officer Gevork Vermishyan told a conference call.
Mobile data revenue soared 24 percent year on year to 13
billion roubles, helped by increases in the number of
smartphones, other mobile internet devices and subscribers and
outperforming a 9 percent rise in total revenue to 77.5 billion
roubles.
Megafon also reported a net profit of 15.3 billion roubles,
matching the average forecast for a 3 percent year-on-year rise
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Megafon's Moscow-traded shares have risen 60 percent in the
year to date. In London, the stock is up about 77 percent since
its initial public offering which raised $1.7 billion in
November last year.
Usmanov owns just over 50 percent of Megafon. Nordic telecom
operator Teliasonera is the second-biggest shareholder
with a 25.2 percent stake.