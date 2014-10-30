MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator Megafon said its third-quarter net income declined 16.5 percent despite higher revenue as a slide in the rouble resulted in non-cash losses from a revaluation of its foreign-currency debt.

The company reported a net profit of 12.8 billion roubles($295.4 million), slightly above a Reuters poll forecast of 12.6 billion roubles, on revenue of 81.1 billion roubles compared to 77.5 billion roubles a year ago. (1 US dollar = 43.3300 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)