MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 46 percent from a year ago,
missing analyst forecasts.
The company, controlled by Russia's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, reported a net profit of 10.1 billion roubles ($280
million), down from 18.6 billion roubles in the same period of
2012 and below a 12 billion rouble average forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Megafon also said in a statement its revenues rose 11
percent to 79.7 billion roubles and an operating income before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 2.9 percent to 30.5
billion roubles, while analysts forecast 78.7 billion and 31
billion roubles respectively.
It expects 2014 revenue growth of 6-8 percent with an OIBDA
margin remaining at at least 44 percent. It also expects capital
expenditures for this year to be around 58-64 billion roubles.