MOSCOW, March 11 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Wednesday it expected revenues to be flat in 2015 after a 5.9 percent rise in 2014.

The company reported a 3.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenues and said net profit decreased 72 percent to 2.8 billion roubles ($45 million) as a result of non-cash charges related to the depreciation of the rouble. ($1 = 62.2690 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)