MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's Megafon said on Thursday its net profit rose 6 percent last year to 39.2 billion roubles ($571 million).

Revenue for Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator, was at 313.4 billion roubles, slightly down from 314.8 billion roubles a year earlier.

($1 = 68.6870 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)