MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Thursday its net profit increased 89 percent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2015, to 5.3 billion roubles ($77.2 million).

Megafon said revenue for the quarter remained flat at 82 billion roubles.

The company sees "flat to low" revenue growth in 2016 and core earnings between 120 billion roubles and 126 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

($1 = 68.6870 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)