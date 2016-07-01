MOSCOW, July 1 Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone network operator, has agreed extensions of its credit lines with Sberbank and a separate 30 billion rouble ($470 million) loan with the bank, maturing in 2022.

The extensions were for a 29.5 billion rouble loan, now payable in 2022 rather than 2018 and a separate 37.7 billion rouble loan extended to 2023 from 2020.

"The deal ... reduces the burden on the cash flow in coming years," Megafon's press service quoted the company's Chief Financial Officer as saying. ($1 = 63.8360 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)