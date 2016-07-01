BRIEF-Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager
* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 1 Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone network operator, has agreed extensions of its credit lines with Sberbank and a separate 30 billion rouble ($470 million) loan with the bank, maturing in 2022.
The extensions were for a 29.5 billion rouble loan, now payable in 2022 rather than 2018 and a separate 37.7 billion rouble loan extended to 2023 from 2020.
"The deal ... reduces the burden on the cash flow in coming years," Megafon's press service quoted the company's Chief Financial Officer as saying. ($1 = 63.8360 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)
May 23 Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second session, tracking advances on Wall Street as well as rising metal and oil prices. The local share price index futures was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,794, a 22.8 points premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. In its previous session, the benchmark had closed 0.8 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were marginally lower at 0.04 percent, o