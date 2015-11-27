MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Friday its board had approved hiving off the company's masts into a separate unit.

Megafon Chief Executive Ivan Tavrin said last month the company planned to put its 14,000 masts across Russia into a wholly-owned subsidiary with a view to selling it off. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)