MOSCOW, Sept 11 MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, has bought a supplier of phone ring tones, geo-positioning services and mobile payments in order to develop new services to offer its customers, it said on Tuesday.

The company bought Felebior Holdings, parent of VAS Media Group, it said in a press release. MegaFon gave no price for the deal but said the company's EBITDA for the first half of the year was 933 million rubles ($29 million).

MegaFon is also planning to buy a half stake in Euroset, Russia's biggest cellphone retailer, a source familiar with the situation previously said.

MegaFon last week asked its local regulator for permission to list its shares in London for what would be one of the world's biggest initial public offering since Facebook's in May.

