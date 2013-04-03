EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and VTB Capital as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for a possible Eurobond issue, IFR said on Wednesday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analytical service, reported that meetings will start in the United States and Europe on April 5 with CA-CIB, Sberbank CIB and SG CIB also serving as joint bookrunners.
In March, Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, raised $600 million in five-year Eurobonds, pricing the deal to yield 4.45 percent. (Writing By Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has