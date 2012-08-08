MOSCOW Aug 8 Russia's largest iron ore miner, Metalloinvest, has received two 3-year lines of credit worth a total of 50 billion roubles ($1.58 billion) from the country's top lender, Sperbank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two lines of credit are meant for the company's subsidiary Mikhailovsky GOK and are expected to ensure the company's financial stability.

"The opening of the line of credit by Sberbank allows to guarantee an additional source of liquidity aimed at providing financial stability and stably development of the company in the volatile market conditions," Pavel Mitrofanov, the firm's deputy director, said in a statement.

He added the company has enough resources to pay off its loans on time.

The announcement came weeks after Russia's second-largest lender VTB said it was negotiating to sell its 20 percent stake in the firm, after its public listing was put off.

Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club and Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian firms that planned to go public in 2008, but canceled its plans due to the financial crisis.

The chief executive said earlier this year the company, which also has major steel production assets in Russia, is worth about $18 billion to $20 billion.

Metalloinvest produced 40.1 million tonnes of iron ore last year, up 9 percent from 2010.

It sells more than 60 percent of its iron ore, pellets and other products in Russia and China, the world's leading steel producer. ($1 = 31.5737 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)