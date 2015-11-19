MOSCOW Nov 19 Russia's biggest iron ore
producer Metalloinvest posted a third-quarter net
loss of $110 million on Thursday due to foreign exchange losses
as a result of the weaker rouble, the company said in a
statement.
The rouble has fallen 6 percent since early October, dragged
down by lower oil prices and hitting Russian companies with debt
held in dollars.
"(The net loss) was mainly due to the accrual of exchange
differences on the debt currency," Metalloinvest said.
Metalloinvest, owned by Russia's third-richest man Alisher
Usmanov, said revenue decreased 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter
to $1.1 billion due to lower prices for its products.
Core earnings, or EBITDA, fell 13 percent to $361 million
and net debt decreased 9 percent to $3.5 billion, it said.
"In the third quarter, global prices for our main product
types remained under pressure from oversupply and a cooling in
developing markets," said Chief Financial Officer Pavel
Mitrofanov.
Mitrofanov said Metalloinvest's debt burden remained under
control despite the difficult market conditions and increasing
production of value-added products was a priority.
