MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov and his partners will transfer the remaining holdings in iron ore producer Metalloinvest back to Russian entities from overseas after President Vladimir Putin urged businessmen to bring their assets home.

Usmanov, Russia's third-richest man who is also a major shareholder in Arsenal soccer club in Britain, initially responded to Putin's efforts to encourage businessmen to "de-offshore" their assets in late 2014, when he transferred the controlling stake in Metalloinvest to Russia from Cyprus. goo.gl/cPk1hm

The remaining 45.7 percent of shares will be acquired by a Russian-registered company, USM Metalloinvest Limited, by the end of 2016, Ivan Streshinsky, Metalloinvest Board Chairman, told Reuters. He is also a board member of USM Holdings, which manages Usmanov's assets.

Putin has repeatedly urged Russia's business elite to bring back money and assets they own through foreign firms in offshore zones as the rouble currency plunged two years ago due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. The tax law on these efforts is gradually coming into full force.

Metalloinvest has already received a waiver from its creditors for the move, and one of four leading global auditors valued the company at around $8.5 billion for the deal.

The company has been formed from assets, which Usmanov and his partners bought for more than $4 billion in total in the first half of 2000s, and has long been considering an initial public offering (IPO).

Its owners hope that the move will make its structure more transparent and help pave the way an IPO once global iron ore and steel markets improve.

"We want to be a company ready for IPO but without IPO for now," Streshinsky said. "We want to be ready in terms of the ownership structure and the corporate governance."

The change in the ownership structure will not change the roughly 30 billion roubles ($465 million) in tax it pays to Russia each year, Streshinsky said.

He also said that around 3 percent of shares in a mining giant Nornickel, which Metalloinvest owns, continue to be a financial investment and could be used by Metalloinvest for debt reduction, if needed.

($1 = 64.4523 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)