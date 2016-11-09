MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov and
his partners will transfer the remaining holdings in iron ore
producer Metalloinvest back to Russian entities from
overseas after President Vladimir Putin urged businessmen to
bring their assets home.
Usmanov, Russia's third-richest man who is also a major
shareholder in Arsenal soccer club in Britain, initially
responded to Putin's efforts to encourage businessmen to
"de-offshore" their assets in late 2014, when he transferred the
controlling stake in Metalloinvest to Russia from Cyprus.
goo.gl/cPk1hm
The remaining 45.7 percent of shares will be acquired by a
Russian-registered company, USM Metalloinvest Limited, by the
end of 2016, Ivan Streshinsky, Metalloinvest Board Chairman,
told Reuters. He is also a board member of USM Holdings, which
manages Usmanov's assets.
Putin has repeatedly urged Russia's business elite to bring
back money and assets they own through foreign firms in offshore
zones as the rouble currency plunged two years ago due to weaker
oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. The
tax law on these efforts is gradually coming into full force.
Metalloinvest has already received a waiver from its
creditors for the move, and one of four leading global auditors
valued the company at around $8.5 billion for the deal.
The company has been formed from assets, which Usmanov and
his partners bought for more than $4 billion in total in the
first half of 2000s, and has long been considering an initial
public offering (IPO).
Its owners hope that the move will make its structure more
transparent and help pave the way an IPO once global iron ore
and steel markets improve.
"We want to be a company ready for IPO but without IPO for
now," Streshinsky said. "We want to be ready in terms of the
ownership structure and the corporate governance."
The change in the ownership structure will not change the
roughly 30 billion roubles ($465 million) in tax it pays to
Russia each year, Streshinsky said.
He also said that around 3 percent of shares in a mining
giant Nornickel, which Metalloinvest owns, continue to
be a financial investment and could be used by Metalloinvest for
debt reduction, if needed.
($1 = 64.4523 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)