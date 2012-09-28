MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's largest iron ore miner
Metalloinvest, controlled by the country's richest
man Alisher Usmanov, said on Friday its first-half net profit
almost tripled, mainly due to the sale of its transportation
business.
Its net profit rose to $1.31 billion in January-June 2012,
from $457 million, which it reported for the second half of
2011. This spring Metalloinvest sold its company
Metalloinvesttrans to Russian freight operator Globaltrans
for $569 million.
Metalloinvest planned to go public in 2008 but cancelled its
plans due to the financial crisis.
"Metalloinvest is a company that knows it will someday come
to an IPO," Usmanov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit
this week, adding that it would likely first need to reduce its
debt burden.
Metalloinvest's net debt rose 38 percent by the end of June
to $6.12 billion, the company said on Friday.
Meanwhile, its revenue fell 7.6 percent to $4.46 billion,
while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13 percent to $1.64 billion, the
company said.
"The decline in EBITDA resulted primarily from the plunge in
iron ore and steel prices during the first six months of 2012,"
Metalloinvest added.
It did not provide updated data for the first half of 2011,
when it reported net income of $985 million and revenue at $5.13
billion.
It added that as of June 2012, it increased its stake in
Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world largest nickel and
palladium miner, to 4.0 percent from 3.6 percent.