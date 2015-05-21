MOSCOW May 21 Russia's biggest iron ore
producer Metalloinvest swung to a net profit of $177
million in the first quarter of 2015, the company reported on
Thursday.
Metalloinvest, owned by Russia's third richest man Alisher
Usmanov, reported a net loss of $542 million dollars for the
last three months of 2014 due to a revaluation of its
dollar-denominated debt following the depreciation of the
rouble.
The company said it had managed to reduce its net debt to
$3.8 billion, down 8.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.
"A conservative financial policy and prudent approach to
capital expenditure has allowed us to reduce our debt burden,"
said deputy Chief Executive Pavel Mitrofanov.
Revenue slipped 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.24
billion, the company said, while earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent
to $458 million.
Metalloinvest's EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability,
rose to 37 percent, compared to 33.9 percent in the previous
quarter, the company said, as the weaker rouble reduced costs in
dollar terms.
