By Svetlana Burmistrova
MOSCOW Dec 3 Russia is preparing to ramp up
state support for its heavily indebted metals and mining
companies with extra cash help and by scrapping certain export
duties on metals, documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The proposed measures include money to help to shut down
plants and provide better state guarantees for debt refinancing.
The metals firms, most of which belong to billionaire
oligarchs loyal to the Kremlin, have struggled to turn a profit
since signs of a growth slowdown in China and stagnation in
crisis-hit Europe sent prices tumbling.
The draft recommendations on state support follow a meeting
between Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and metals firms,
including aluminium producer Rusal, coal miner Mechel
and steelmaker Evraz, to discuss their debt
loads and ways to boost industrial growth on Nov. 25.
Medvedev will ask the government to develop a total of 11
support measures, including cash to help firms bankroll the
mothballing of plants and the provision of social benefits to
laid-off workers.
The measures are detailed in the minutes of Medvedev's
November meeting, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. The
recommendations have not yet been approved with different
deadlines set for the 11 proposals.
While the whole industry is under pressure on a global level
due to sustained weak prices, Mechel, Rusal and Evraz are
particularly vulnerable due to their high debt levels.
One of the new draft measures involves the Kremlin
implementing an improved mechanism of state guarantees for
refinancing debt built up during large-scale investment
programmes.
This would be a boon to Mechel, which is currently
undergoing protracted negotiations to restructure its debt of
$9.6 billion. The firm's debt to core profit ratio was 9.0 in
the first quarter, while one of its covenants states the ratio
should not have exceeded 7.5 in the first half of 2013.
Mechel said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to extend the
grace period and maturity of a $1 billion syndicated loan,
bringing some relief to talks with creditors.
Net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio, a measure of a
company's ability to pay off debts, stood at 11.8 at Rusal in
the first six months of the year, and 4.0 at Evraz. Rusal's debt
was $10.1 billion at the end of the third quarter.
Another proposal is the scrapping of a 5 percent export duty
on nickel and copper in 2014, two years earlier than planned.
The move will benefit Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel
, the world's biggest nickel producer.
A government spokesman declined to comment.