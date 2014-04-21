MOSCOW, April 21 Russians with smartphones and dashboard cameras captured footage of a meteor that flashed across the night sky near the Arctic Circle over the weekend.

There were no reports of damage but the ball of fire raised eyebrows after a meteorite crashed to Earth near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in February 2013, shattering windows, damaging buildings and injuring more than 1,200 people.

Footage from a dashboard camera in a car on a snow-lined road in the Murmansk region, north of the Arctic Circle, showed a bright ball streaking diagonally toward Earth, pulsating twice and disappearing behind a building.

The time was 2:14 a.m. on Sunday (2214 GMT on Saturday).

Russia's TV Tsentr television said it was part of the annual Lyrid meteor shower and disintegrated before it could hit the ground.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Tom Heneghan)