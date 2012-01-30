* MICEX-RTS valued at $4.5 bln at time of December merger
* RDIF, EBRD to take total 7.54 pct stake in exchange
* Stake of that size valued around $300 million
* First deal from Russia's $10 bln private equity fund
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's newest state fund
made its first investment on Monday, buying a stake in Moscow's
MICEX-RTS bourse to boost its IPO hopes and compete with big
international centres like London for Russian company listings.
The $10 billion Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which
is government funded but run by private equity specialist Kirill
Dmitriev, is investing together with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development. The pair is buying a total stake
of 7.54 percent.
MICEX-RTS was valued at $4.5 billion in December when the
two Russian exchanges combined, and at that value, the
investment would be worth about $340 million. The announcement
did not disclose the price but a market source said the
investment was made at a small discount to the merger valuation.
Moscow has been trying to build itself as a global
financial centre, but its ambitions have been undermined by the
fact that many of Russia's companies go abroad to list their
shares and raise debt.
A handful of companies have recently sought premium listings
on the London Stock Exchange with inclusion in the
prestigious FTSE 100 index.
"We all know there is a massive potential for the Russian
capital market and for a variety of reasons ... we are a long
way from realising that potential," said Stephen Jennings, CEO
of Moscow-based investment bank Renaissance Group.
"This kind of investment ... can only help and frankly we
need more of it," Jennings said in a telephone interview.
Under the deal, the RDIF, set up to attract foreign direct
investment into Russia, will buy a 1.25 percent stake in the
exchange, according to a press release.
It is making the investment alongside the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which has a mandate to
support ex-communist eastern Europe to make the transition to a
market economy, which will buy a 6.29 percent stake.
"This ... can only help in terms of trying to modernise the
exchange, but also in opening up the debate about the role of
the capital markets," said Jennings.
Capital flight from Russia reached $84.2 billion last year,
the second highest ever. The World Bank recently forecast this
should reverse after the March presidential election, which is
expected to return Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to the
presidential seat.
"This is not only the first investment (from the RDIF) but
it has come before the elections," said RDIF Chief Executive
Dmitriev. "It is an important confidence boost in the Russian
market prior to the elections."
RETURNS SOUGHT
Russia's RDIF fund was created six months ago to give major
foreign investors greater comfort in Russia's uncertain business
environment and will be capitalised with $2 billion a year in
state cash over the next five years.
It will invest on a risk-sharing basis in projects as long
as its foreign partners at least match it, dollar for dollar.
"The primary reason is this is a good investment and will
generate very good returns for us," said Dmitriev.
"Underlying that, following the (MICEX-RTS) merger, there
are major cost and revenue synergies from the two exchanges. The
basic investment case is it is a monopoly exchange in a growing
market that will offer new products."
MICEX and RTS merged last year to create a unified platform
with a view to floating in 2013.
At the time of the merger last year, the companies
said the deal would create a 'one-stop shop' for trading in
stocks, bonds, derivatives and currencies, and clear the way for
further market reforms in 2012 including the creation of a
central depositary.
The bulk of the MICEX-RTS trading is foreign exchange, with
the remainder stocks, bonds and derivatives. The total volume of
trading on the two markets was $3.5 trillion in 2010.
MICEX-RTS competes for listings against the London Stock
Exchange and the NYSE-Euronext, which is currently awaiting a
decision on whether it can merge with Germany's Deutsche Boerse.
Dmitriev said in a statement that the RDIF can also use its
relationships with sovereign wealth funds and other investors to
pursue additional pre-IPO investments in MICEX-RTS.
He said that the RDIF would expect to keep shares after the
planned float although it may sell some in the IPO. The fund
would want to remain an investor for 5-7 years, he said.
Other private equity firms could also be interested in
taking an investment in MICEX-RTS ahead of the IPO, he said.
Among other private equity firms that have been
considering investing in Russia -- or already made investments
-- are Blackstone Group, Apollo and TPG Capital.