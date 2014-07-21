MOSCOW, July 21 Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index fell on Monday below 1,400 points for the first time since mid-May, with investors worried about the impact from sanctions imposed on several domestic companies and the conflict around Ukraine.

At 0907 GMT, the MICEX, one of the two main indexes of the Moscow Exchange, traded at 1,399.6 points, down 1.6 percent on the day and after falling around 5 percent last week. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Megan Davies)