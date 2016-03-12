(Corrects ownership of house in paragraph 11)
WASHINGTON, March 11 Police are investigating
whether former Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin, who was
found dead in a Washington hotel in November, was brutally
assaulted before returning to the hotel, a U.S. law enforcement
source said on Friday.
The source familiar with the investigation said authorities
were trying to determine a possible motive for the apparent
attack and do not have any suspects.
U.S. authorities said on Thursday that Lesin died of blunt
force injuries to the head. At the time of his
death, Russia's RT television quoted family members as saying
Lesin had died of a heart attack. He was 57.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that
U.S. officials had facilitated contact between Washington police
and the Russian government.
"There is an avenue of direct communication between the
police department and the Russian government," he told
reporters.
Rumors have swirled around the death of the former Putin
adviser since he was found dead in his room in the Doyle
Washington Hotel, which is also known as the Dupont Circle
Hotel, last Nov. 5.
Lesin served as President Vladimir Putin's press minister
from 1999 to 2004. He was named head of state-controlled
Gazprom-Media in 2013 but resigned the following year and moved
to Los Angeles.
In 2014, U.S. Senator Roger F. Wicker asked the U.S.
Department of Justice to investigate Lesin for violating the
Foreign Corrupt Practices act. The Senator, a Republican from
Mississippi, questioned how Lesin was able to purchase $28
million worth of properties in Los Angeles after leaving the
Russian government.
The Justice Department has no open investigation of Lesin, a
U.S. Law enforcement official said on Friday. The official
declined to comment on the investigation into Lesin's death.
On the night he died, Lesin was scheduled to attend a gala
at Washington's Ritz-Carlton hotel honoring Russian billionaire
and philanthropist Pyotr Aven, Radio Free Europe reported. But
Lesin never arrived at the dinner.
As of 2013, Lesin and his wife Valentina lived in a lavish
Beverly Hills home about 10 miles from the home of Mikhail's
son, Anton Lessine, a Hollywood producer, according to court
records. The son's recent film credits include Fury, a World War
II movie starring Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf, and Rock the
Kasbah, a feature starring Bill Murray.
The home is 5,500-square-feet, has five bedrooms and six
bathrooms, has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to
property records.
In 2013, a housekeeper who worked for both Lesin and his son
filed suit against both men and their wives for various
violations of labor law.
Lesin and his son ran their business interests partly
through a company called the Dastel Corporation, with both men
serving as corporate officers, according to court filings.
A man who answered the phone at a number listed for Dastel
said he had no comment on the company's business or Lesin's
involvement in it.
The home where Lesin and his wife lived in Beverly Hills is
owned by a holding company, Java Drive Inc. The registered agent
for the holding company, a Los Angeles CPA named Stephen Rousso,
said in a phone interview that he had not heard of Mikhail
Lesin.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Peter Eisler, Jonathan Landay and
Ian Simpson, Editing by Tim Ahmann, David Rohde and Grant
McCool)