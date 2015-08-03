MOSCOW Russian law enforcers killed six people suspected of involvement in "international terrorism" in the city of Nalchik, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, the national Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said on Monday.

"The militants refused to put down their arms and opened fire on law enforcement officials. Six bandits were neutralised in the ensuing shootout," NAK said in a statement.

It added it believed those killed were involved in a number of terrorist crimes including the killing of a police officer last week.

But it gave no further details on what kind of group those it killed came from. It also said the process of identifying those killed was still continuing.

Russia is struggling to quell a simmering Islamic insurgency in the North Caucasus, where some rebels have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.

Rights activists and Kremlin critics accuse Russian security services of heavy-handed tactics in the North Caucasus, saying they target not only militants but any dissenters and drive bitter resentment among locals.

