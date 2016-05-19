MOSCOW May 19 Six Russian military servicemen
died and 16 were injured when a bus carrying them veered off a
mountain road in the breakaway South Ossetia region of ex-Soviet
Georgia on Thursday, the local emergencies minister told
Reuters.
"Most probably, the equipment was out of order. The bus
plunged from a height of some forty metres," Sergei Sanakoyev
said by telephone. He said four servicemen were in grave
condition and would be taken to Moscow by plane.
A failure of the brakes could have caused the accident,
Russian news agencies cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.
Russia sided with separatist rebels when it fought a
five-day war against Georgia over South Ossetia in August 2008.
After that conflict, Moscow beefed up its military presence in
the breakaway region.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Christian Lowe)