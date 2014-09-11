MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered snap checks of troops' combat readiness in the far east, Itar-Tass news agency reported Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Thursday.

Shoigu told a meeting of the armed forces' leadership that the troops were ordered to be on full combat readiness at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. (Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)