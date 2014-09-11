(Adds details)
MOSCOW, Sept 11 President Vladimir Putin has
ordered snap checks of troops' combat readiness in Russia's far
east, the latest in a series of military drills this year as
tensions have mounted over the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
as telling the armed forces' leadership on Thursday that troops
in the eastern military district, which includes Russia's
maritime border with Japan and its land frontier with China, had
been ordered to be on full combat readiness at 10:00 a.m. Moscow
time 0600 GMT)
A number of military checks and snap war drills, which Putin
has implemented to test and display the armed forces'
capabilities, have raised tensions as ties between Moscow and
the West fray over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The West has accused Putin of using some of the manoeuvres
to boost Russia's troop presence along its border with Ukraine.
The snap checks Russia's far east were also meant to test
the ability of local branches of the trade, communications and
transportation ministries to work during wartime conditions, the
news reports said.
Russia has been trying to strengthen ties with Asia, and
particularly with China, during the crisis over Ukraine. Japan
has joined its European and U.S. allies in imposing sanctions on
Russia over the crisis.
(Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Timothy Heritage)