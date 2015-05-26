MOSCOW May 26 Russia has begun air defence
exercises in the Ural mountains and western Siberia involving
12,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft, the defence ministry said on
Tuesday.
The manoeuvres, which began on Monday and are to last until
Thursday, are meant to help the military prepare for a larger
drill in September, called Tsentr-2015.
After Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in
March 2014, Russia has held numerous large-scale military drills
checking combat readiness.
The focus of the drills, the ministry said in a statement on
its website, is on developing a command system in field
conditions as well as setting up all-round aviation security
measures in new base areas.
The drills in the Central Military District have been
reinforced by units from the Western and Southern military
districts, the ministry added, as well as long-range aircraft.
