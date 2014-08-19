MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday tested surface-to-air missiles during army exercises in the southern Russian province of Astrakhan, a defence ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, in a move to show its military might as fighting rages in neighbouring Ukraine.

"Three armed regiments carried out test fires of S-400 'Triumph' and S-300 'Favorit' surface-to-air missiles," defence ministry spokesman Igor Klimov told the RIA state news agency.

About 800 people and more than 200 pieces of hardware were involved in the exercises, he said.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)